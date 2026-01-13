Tata to launch two new models in SA this year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nexon is positioned between the Punch and Harrier.

After a six-year absence, Indian carmaker Tata returned to South Africa in 2025 with an all-new model line-up.

Imported and distributed by Motus Holdings, Tata is targeting the growing wave of Chinese brands entering the local market. Its competitively priced range includes the Tiago hatchback, Punch compact SUV, Curvv coupé-inspired SUV, and Harrier full-size SUV, all of which combine contemporary styling with modern tech and safety features.

This year, the brand plans to launch two more models, starting with the Nexon compact crossover. Positioned between the Punch and Harrier, the Nexon follows the styling cues of its SUV siblings, featuring sequential LED daytime running lights, bi-function full-LED headlamps, and a dual-tone roof.

The Sierra bridges the gap between the Curvv and Harrier. (Tata)

Interior highlights include a two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, a next-generation physical touch panel, and a grand floor centre console. As with the rest of Tata’s range, safety is a priority: the Nexon comes standard with six airbags, electronic stability control, and a five-star Global NCAP rating (tested in 2024).

The second new model is the Sierra, a medium SUV designed to bridge the gap between the Curvv and Harrier. Winner of the Red Dot design award, Tata describes it as blending “nostalgia with cutting-edge design and technology”. Standard features include Night Saber Bi-LED booster headlamps, Light Saber LED daytime running lights, flush-fit door handles, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear also sports a distinctive Light Saber LED signature.

Inside, the Sierra offers one of the largest sunroofs in its segment and a trio of horizontal screens stretching across the dashboard. Practicality is also a focus, with ample storage and a claimed 622-litre boot.

Pricing and availability will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more details.