Affordable Changan Alsvin is here to tempt families and e-hailers

The Changan Alsvin has arrived in South Africa to do battle against the Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Kia Pegas and VW Polo. Excited? No, neither are we particularly.

Still, there remains a niche for sensible compact sedans in our market, one occupied by budget-conscious families and equally cash-strapped e-hailing drivers seeking an affordable workhorse fit for carrying people and luggage.

Though styling may be subjective, it’s safe to say the Alsvin is about as generic as a traditional three-box sedan can get. Through half-closed eyes it could pass as any one of its rivals.

That said, Changan has at least given it a pair of LED daytime running lights, colour-coded door handles and a set of 15″ alloy wheels shod with squishy 185/55 tyres.

Black interior should hold up to the rigours of family/e-hailing life. (Changan)

Two model derivatives are available, starting with the entry-level 1.4 CS that, as its nomenclature suggests, is powered by a 1.4l four-cylinder petrol engine. Paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, Changan says it produces 74kW and 135Nm of torque and sips 5.8l/100km on the combined cycle.

Inside you get black leather and cloth combination seats, manual air conditioning, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a 7″ touchscreen infotainment system, two USB ports (one front, one rear), park sensors and a reverse camera. Safety equipment comes in the form of dual front airbags, ABS brakes and seatbelt reminders.

Next in line is the 1.5 Auto CE. As the flagship offering, it gets a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine making a mighty 78kW and 145Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front axle via a five-speed automatic transmission. As is to be expected, this range-topper is not quite as frugal as its lesser sibling, returning 6.9l/100km on the combined cycle.

Boot space measures in at 390l. (Changan)

However, what you lose at the pumps you gain in the features department. Additional niceties include cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, heated side mirrors and a power glass sunroof. The latter should prove popular with revelrous Uber passengers, especially those who have imbibed a few tipples on a big night out.

On both models the boot offers 390l of stowage space and a light for easy nighttime loading in dim airport parkades.

Now available at Changan dealers, the Alsvin 1.4 CS is priced at R238,000 and the 1.5 Auto CE at R271,200. This includes a standard five-year/150,000km warranty. A five-year/75,000km service plan is offered on the 1.5 Auto CE and optional on the 1.4 CS.