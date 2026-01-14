The new BMW M Neue Klasse is the electric M3 of the future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW has dropped some tantalising images of its upcoming M Neue Klasse strutting its stuff around an icy, snow-strewn test track.

Scheduled for release in 2027, this four-door sedan is essentially an all-electric M3 and promises to deliver some serious performance when it arrives on showroom floors.

While the Munich-based carmaker has been careful to not spill all the specification beans just yet, it has confirmed the M Neue Klasse pairs 800V technology with a sophisticated M eDrive system that places an electric drive unit on each axle.

The BMW M Neue Klasse is rumoured to produce about 745kW. (BMW M)

How does it all work?

Well, each unit features two electric motors arranged in parallel, with each delivering power to one gearbox per wheel. BMW says this offers all the advantages of rear-wheel and all-wheel drive while enhancing driving dynamics on both road and racetrack.

It also enables precise control of power and torque at each wheel, allowing for optimal traction and continuous torque distribution between the braking system and electric motors, as well as brake energy recuperation right up to the limit.

The sedan's roof skin is likely made from a special natural fibre composite material. (BMW )

On top of all this, the front axle can be decoupled, meaning you can a) perform smoky burnouts or sideways drifts to impress your friends and b) benefit from enhanced efficiency and increased range cruising on the highway.

Other notable features designed to maximise fun behind the steering wheel are simulated gear shifts, various drive modes and a newly developed soundscape most likely engineered by legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer.

All these fiendishly clever systems are overseen and controlled by four high-performance computers – or “Superbrains”, as the BMW marketing department likes to call them. Chief among these is the dedicated “Heart of Joy” chipset that oversees driving dynamics, while the others handle automated driving duties and infotainment as well as the vehicle’s basic and comfort functions.

Each drive unit features two electric motors arranged in parallel, with each delivering power to one gearbox per wheel. (BMW)

Powering the M Neue Klasse is a bespoke battery pack with more than 100kWh of usable energy, Gen6 cylindrical cells and a cooling system optimised for higher power outputs – a feature that should hopefully reduce power loss when the car is driven on the limit for extended periods of time. Forming an integral part of the vehicle’s chassis structure, BMW says it has also been tweaked to deliver greater charging performance and higher recuperation values.

Cutting-edge tech aside, the M Neue Klasse will also see the debut of special natural fibre elements apparently developed through the brand’s motorsport division from 2019. Offering properties similar to carbon fibre and produced with about 40% less CO₂, the weight-saving composite appears, based on the supplied press images, to be used for the roof skin.

We expect more details to be drip-fed to us over the coming months, so watch this space.