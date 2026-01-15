Motoring

F1 champions McLaren name Fornaroli and O’Ward as reserves

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Italian Leonardo Fornaroli, 21, joined McLaren last month in a test and development role. (James Sutton - Formula 1)

Formula Two champion Leonardo Fornaroli and IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward will be McLaren’s reserve drivers this season, the reigning Formula One champions said on Thursday.

Italian Fornaroli, 21, joined McLaren last month in a test and development role and will continue those duties supporting Britain’s world champion Lando Norris and Australian teammate Oscar Piastri.

Mexican O’Ward, who will continue to race in US-based IndyCars, was also a reserve last season. (NurPhoto)

Mexican O’Ward, who will continue to race in US-based IndyCars, was also a reserve last season.

Dutch driver Richard Verschoor, third in F2 last year, will compete in the European Le Mans series and test for McLaren as the team prepare to enter the hypercar category of the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 8.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

POLL | Should government expand online learning for matriculants to ease shortage of university spaces?

2

JONATHAN JANSEN | Dress-up to cover up potential racial embarrassment is an insult to black talent

3

Tebogo Malaka resigns as IDT CEO without ‘golden handshake’

4

No frills or fanfare: Polokwane City coach Mohafe wants his job to do the talking

5

RNSU stakes his claim as one of local hip-hop’s most promising new voices

Related Articles