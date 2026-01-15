Motoring

Greg Biffle to be honoured at memorial in Charlotte on Friday

Public service remembering one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers to be livestreamed for global audience

Greg Biffle, 55, perished in a plane crash in Statesville, North Carolina on 18 December last year. (Dylan Buell/SRX)

NASCAR great Greg Biffle and the six other victims of a December 18 plane crash will be honoured at a public memorial on Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The service will begin at 11am at the Bojangles Coliseum and will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com, The NASCAR Channel, Facebook and YouTube.

Biffle, 55, perished in the crash in Statesville, North Carolina, with his wife, Cristina; daughter, Emma; son, Ryder; Dennis Dutton and his son, Jack; and Craig Wadsworth.

Named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023, Biffle won 19 times in the NASCAR Cup Series and won season championships in the Craftsman Truck Series (2000) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (2002).

