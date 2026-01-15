New Ford Bronco RTR is built to thrill your inner Baja racer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bronco RTR stands out with hyper lime body accents and decal graphics.

The Bronco is a retro-styled SUV many wish Ford would bring to South Africa. The Bronco RTR (short for Ready to Rock – a vehicle tuning and customisation company founded by Vaughn Gittin Jr) is an upgraded version designed to deliver high-speed desert and off-road capability at an accessible price point.

Positioned below the flagship Bronco Raptor, the Bronco RTR features a high-clearance suspension system, Bilstein dampers and standard 33-inch rugged-terrain tyres — a first for the Bronco from the factory.

33-inch rugged terrain tyres are fitted as standard. (Ford)

Power comes from Ford’s relatively lightweight 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. For added performance, RTR has fitted a 1,000W cooling fan from the Bronco Raptor, along with its own proprietary anti-lag system for sharper throttle response and more immediate power delivery.

Exterior upgrades include an RTR-specific front grille with signature lighting, hyper lime body accents and decal graphics, the option of Avalanche Grey paint, heritage-inspired wheel arches, and a standard set of 17-inch beadlock-capable RTR Evo 6 wheels aimed at improved off-road performance.

The Bronco RTR was build for high-speed off-road driving fun. (Ford)

For those looking to push further, the optional Sasquatch package adds Hoss 3.0 suspension with Fox internal bypass dampers, and a larger set of 35-inch tyres.

While pricing has not yet been confirmed, the Bronco RTR is expected to undercut the Bronco Raptor, which starts at $79,995 (R1,311,893). Order books in the US open in October, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2027.