Range Rover taps London style with Hoxton Evoque and Belgravia Velar editions

The Evoque Hoxton Edition rides on 20-inch satin gold wheels with a diamond-turned contrast.

Range Rover has revealed an exclusive series of London-themed editions aimed at celebrating British “luxury, character and originality”.

The collection launches with the unveiling of the Evoque Hoxton Edition and Velar Belgravia Edition, to be followed by two editions inspired by Battersea and Westminster.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition features a Platinum Atlas exterior styling pack. (JLR)

A district frequented by innovators and trendsetters, Hoxton is well-known for its influence within creative communities. Reflecting this, the Evoque Hoxton Edition features unique accents inspired by the area.

These include understated badging across the lower door sills and “Hoxton Edition” scripting illuminated in the puddle lamps. Also fitted as standard are 20-inch satin gold wheels with a diamond-turned contrast and a Platinum Atlas exterior styling pack.

Evoque Hoxton Edition cabin enhancements include leather seat backs with contrast stitching. (JLR)

Cabin enhancements include leather seat backs with contrast stitching, illuminated Hoxton Edition treadplates and a black brushed aluminium finisher featuring the edition’s signature graphic.

The Velar Belgravia Edition rolls on 20-inch diamond-turned Dark Agate wheels with a satin black tinted lacquer. (JLR)

The Velar Belgravia Edition takes its cues from a sought-after district defined by classic Georgian architecture, luxury living and cutting-edge design.

Key features include 20-inch diamond-turned Dark Agate wheels with a satin black tinted lacquer, along with “Belgravia Edition” branding on the lower door sills, puddle lights and black brushed aluminium finisher. Supple leather seats with contrast stitching complete the look.

Supple leather seats with contrast stitching complete the look in the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition. (JLR)

Range Rover is also offering a Velar Belgravia Edition Satin. Limited to 400 units, the models are further enhanced with a clear satin protective film, 22-inch Dark Agate Grey diamond-turned wheels with satin black contrast and a Black Exterior Styling pack.

The Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition and Range Rover Westminster Edition will arrive later in 2026, with further details expected in April. Pricing for the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition starts at R1,239,200, while the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition is priced from R1,597,800.