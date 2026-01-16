Ford considers BYD batteries for hybrid models abroad

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ford said in December it would take a $19.5bn (R319.24bn) writedown and scrap several EV models.

Ford is in discussions with BYD to purchase batteries for its hybrid models, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, at a time when the Detroit carmaker deals with waning demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

The two companies are still discussing how the arrangement would work, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. One option being considered is for Ford to use BYD batteries in markets outside the US, the report said.

“We talk to lots of companies about many things,” Ford said. BYD did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised the idea after the report. “So, Ford wants to simultaneously prop up a Chinese competitor’s supply chain and make it more vulnerable to that same supply chain extortion? What could go wrong here?” he wrote on the X social-media platform.

The deal, if it goes through, would give Ford access to cheaper batteries and advanced technology from one of China’s largest EV makers.

This comes as North American carmakers scale back their costly EV push after struggling to keep pace with Chinese rivals, losing out on tax credits and pivoting toward cheaper models and hybrids instead.

