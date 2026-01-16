LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Our Ford Everest stretches its legs on the N3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you are reading this, you made it through the craziness of the silly season. Driving to one of our country’s popular coastal destinations over December can be a white-knuckle ride. Negotiating the land’s freeways during this holiday period requires a heightened sense of alertness, vigilance and patience.

Helps when you have suitable machinery for the job — and frequent sightings of Ford’s large sport-utility vehicle, the Everest, affirmed that many South African families are fans of the blue oval model.

It has been three months since the manufacturer offered its seven-seater, in flagship Platinum trim, for an extended evaluation in our long-term test garage. At the last update in November, the odometer just hit 1,800km. It now sits at more than double that, helped by a jaunt down the N3 freeway and further exploration of the Free State’s mountainous Maloti Route.

The torque-rich V6 hustles the SUV towards horizon with urgency. (Brenwin Naidu)

Taking advantage of recent fuel price cuts, the 80l tank was filled to the “first click” with low-sulphur diesel, tyre pressures were checked and the screens were washed before hitting the road for what would be the first long-distance trip taken with the car.

Before this, its commutes had been largely urban, tackling the home-to-office commute and other work-related travel requirements. That saw its average fuel economy settle at 11.3l/100km.

After observing the customary running-in period (1,600km according to the owner’s manual); we reset the economy meter. Now with more than 4,000km on the odometer and after our recent open-road stint, the readout displays 10.3 l/100 km, which is not an insignificant improvement.

Setting the brawny Everest onto the N3 allowed us to really savour its cruising abilities. The luxuries of the Platinum are amplified, calling to mind lower derivatives of the Everest (and Ranger) as reference points.

It is clear that there is more in the way of sound deadening and insulation, while the seats are more generously padded and outfitted in supple black leather. Front seat ventilation offers pleasant respite from back sweat during the typically higher summer temperatures.

We remarked previously that the turbocharged-diesel 3.0l V6 is a treat to behold. Once accustomed to such a level of smoothness and flexibility in a ladder-frame family vehicle of this kind, it would be hard to get used to anything less.

Average consumption decreased since last update. (Brenwin Naidu)

Cruising between 100km/h and 120km/h the motor is barely audible, while the 10-speed automatic matches the double-cream sensation of the power source. Planting the pedal more spiritedly from a toll plaza, the burly acoustic note of the six-cylinder is an enjoyable novelty.

A rumble from the steering wheel had me concerned about a potential tyre or suspension issue. Turns out it was just the lane-keep assistance, which vibrates not unlike a PlayStation controller. A useful function, but with roadworks necessitating straddling painted lines in certain parts, it seemed better to deactivate. Easily done, by pressing a single button on the steering wheel.

The Everest’s speed limit function made the N3 trek less stressful. Now, we could have used the adaptive cruise control — but my plan was to be as economical as possible, allowing the car to coast along on those downhill portions of the national road.

Once off the beaten path, cruising at about 80km/h, the windows were dropped to get deep breaths of the crisp countryside air. That revealed a minor quirk relating to the sunshade covering the panoramic roof. Its sides have a tendency to flap like a sail in the wind, creating quite a din. A thicker, more robust covering would do the trick.

The built-in navigation system part of the Ford SYNC4 infotainment system worked brilliantly, dispatching directions long after our smartphones had lost connectivity in the hinterland.

While straight-line cruising is undoubtedly what a vehicle like this is best at, the sinuous Maloti Route layout showed that the Everest is better than one might expect in the corners.

The panoramic roof shading revealed its flimsy nature with the windows partially open. (Brenwin Naidu)

Obviously, it is no sports car, but it tackles successive curves with a less clumsy sense than similar bakkie-based creations.

Back in Johannesburg after taking the Everest for a needed wash-down, we thought it prudent to call our local Ford dealership to see if our car might have been affected by any of the recall campaigns recently announced by the manufacturer. The service agent reported there were no such warnings noted against its VIN.

It is unlikely that we will hit the Everest’s first scheduled service before it returns to Ford’s headquarters three months from now. But we have every intention of adding to its odometer with more open-road cruising before that separation from what is a truly endearing vehicle.

LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Ford Everest Platinum 3.0TD V6 4WD

ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 300km

CURRENT ODOMETER: 4,200km

PRAISES: Comfortable cruising abilities, surprisingly tidy in the bends, excellent navigation system.

GRIPES: Flapping sunroof shade.

AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 10.3l/100km (2,200km covered since reset)