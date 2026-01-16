Porsche deliveries fall 10% as China market weakens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche said 22.2% of worldwide deliveries in 2025 were fully electric models while 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.

German sports carmaker Porsche delivered 10% fewer vehicles globally in 2025, joining fellow Volkswagen subsidiary Audi and Mercedes-Benz in reporting weaker figures amid a fiercely competitive market in China.

The company delivered 279,449 vehicles last year, compared with 310,718 units in 2024, it said on Friday.

Porsche sales slumped in China by 26%, hit by challenging market conditions in the luxury segment, as well as intense competition for fully electric models, the carmaker said.

In Germany and the rest of Europe, sales fell by 16% and 13%, respectively, it added.

Porsche attributed the decline in Europe to supply gaps for the 718 and Macan combustion engine (ICE) models due to EU cybersecurity regulations.

The new regulations meant the ICE model of Macan was not available anymore in 2025, creating a higher baseline in 2024, said Matthias Schmidt, European car market analyst at Schmidt Automotive.

Porsche outperformed Mercedes and Audi in the North American market, where its sales remained flat compared with a 12% decline for both German peers in 2025.

“Porsche probably benefitted from a pull-forward of inventory registrations in the US to mitigate against tariffs,” said Schmidt.

Like Audi, Porsche has no US production site, making it exposed to US tariffs, which were expected to cost the company about €700m (R13.32bn) in 2025.

Porsche said 22.2% of worldwide deliveries in 2025 were fully electric models, while 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.

“This puts the global share of fully electric vehicles at the upper end of the stated target range of 20% to 22% for 2025,” it said.

Reuters