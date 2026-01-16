REVIEW | Why the MG HS 1.5T Luxury is a compelling package

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When quizzed at the start of a new year, industry experts are usually reluctant to make definitive statements about the forecast.

Cue terms like “cautious optimism” and similar truisms.

One thing you could probably bet on safely, however, is that the Chinese product onslaught will continue unabated in 2026.

Emerging Far East brands seek to expand their collective share of the local market, as legacy firms fight to maintain the hegemony that has been fomented over many decades.

MG is one of the Chinese automakers with high hopes for the Mzansi market. Though its origins are British, the marque was acquired by China’s SAIC conglomerate nearly two decades ago.

This led to a significant rebirth, positioning MG more successfully as a global player than had ever been achieved under previous custodians.

Purists may argue that the resurgence of MG in the hands of the Chinese is at the expense of brand authenticity and the old-world values that once defined it.

The sporty theme continues at the rear. (MG )

But the reality is that if it had not been for the SAIC takeover, MG would be among other dead motoring brands from Britain.

Last year, the company entered South Africa with a full spread of products, from the B-segment MG 3 hatchback to the delectable Cyberster drop-top.

We spent the festive period evaluating the HS, the C-segment sport utility vehicle that sits above the budget-focused ZS and ZS Pro models.

Pricing for the range begins at R499,900 (1.5T Comfort). The 1.5T Luxury we drove comes in at R534,900. A more powerful 2.0T derivative is on offer, kicking off at R629,900 for the Comfort and R665,900 for the Luxury trim.

But with your sensible hat on, the 1.5T is the superior buy, affording its driver lower fuel consumption figures while delivering performance that is not unreasonable. More on that later.

Having sampled the HS at launch and during the customary week-long period, we were already well-versed in its shortcomings. These are, in a nutshell, intrusive driver assistance functions, a digital interface that could be more user-friendly and odd cabin creaks, one in particular caused by the driver’s seat bolster rubbing against the armrest.

Living with a car for a month instead of a week brings a different type of mindset. The issues seemed to fade in the periphery amid usage in the humdrum of daily life.

The HS's compact steering wheel fits snugly in the hands. (MG )

Not that they disappeared — one simply got into the habit of living with them.

Those intrusive driver assistance functions could be overcome by deactivating the relevant systems (lane-keep and speed sign chimes) via the infotainment system menu. Something I made a point of doing each time before setting off.

Getting familiar with the interface with the passing of time meant slightly easier on-the-go operation, but my view remains that some functions (such as the air-conditioning) should be left to simpler, physical controls.

As for the squeaks and creaks — well, there was no getting around that, other than to crank up the volume of the audio system.

The HS countered with other redeeming qualities.

Chiefly, the cabin refinement. The quietness and insulation were put to the test driving during various thunderstorms that beset Johannesburg over December.

Cabin quietness and insulation were put to the test driving during various thunderstorms that beset Johannesburg over December. (MG )

From behind the wheel, the MG relays a sense of sturdiness. Its suspension tuning is on the firm side — not uncomfortably so — which translates into a dynamic feel in the corners.

The plump sidewalls of the 225/55/19 wheels are ample enough to shield against the average-sized potholes encountered around the city.

We should also take a second to note the attractive design of the vehicle, with its aggressive front end, shapely side profile and striking rear, incorporating a lighting signature inspired by London’s Shard building.

Chinese brands have a liking for 1.5l displacements. The turbocharged-petrol unit in the MG produces 125kW/275Nm. Pace feels stout enough, and the dual-clutch automatic is slick, though there is some of the slow-speed lurch and roll typical of these gearboxes.

Driven in a relaxed manner befitting the easy-going vibe of the holiday season, the HS returned an average consumption figure of 7.8l/100km over a driving pattern consisting largely of urban commutes. The claimed consumption is 6.9l/100km.

In terms of amenities, the HS in Luxury trim is well-stocked. Everything from a sunroof to heated front seats, electric seat adjustment, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system and keyless entry is standard.

The warranty is of five-year/200,000km duration with a separate seven-year/unlimited mileage assurance for the engine. MG includes a five-year/90,000km service plan.