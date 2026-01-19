Mazda SA launches new service package for out-of-warranty vehicles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mazda Southern Africa has launched a new after-sales offering aimed at bringing older vehicles back into its official service network.

Called the Mazda Care Signature Service Package, the programme is designed for Mazda models that are no longer under warranty or are being serviced outside authorised dealerships.

The package includes a standard service carried out by Mazda-trained technicians and the fitment of genuine Mazda parts. These include:

engine oil;

oil and air filters;

a sump washer; and

additional components specific to each model.

The service is available only through participating Mazda dealerships.

Mazda says the initiative is intended to provide owners of older vehicles with access to manufacturer-backed servicing and parts, while offering clarity on maintenance costs.

The Signature Service Package is available to selected Mazda models sold between 2014 and 2018. Eligible vehicles include:

the Mazda2 1.5 petrol (DJ);

CX-3 2.0 petrol (DK);

Mazda3 1.6 and 2.0 petrol (BM and BN);

the CX-5 range with 2.0 and 2.5 petrol engines; and

the 2.2 diesel (KE and KF).

Pricing varies depending on the model. Mazda advises owners to contact their nearest dealership to confirm eligibility and service costs.