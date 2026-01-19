Ogier targets 10th WRC title in another partial campaign

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Less than two months after clinching his record-equalling ninth World Rally Championship (WRC) title, Sebastien Ogier is set to embark on another partial campaign, starting with the Monte Carlo Rally on Thursday, and aims to maintain his “exceptional level of performance”.

The Frenchman claimed his ninth title in November, despite skipping three of the 14 rounds, tying his compatriot Sebastien Loeb for the most championships in rallying history.

“The ninth title, probably due to the fact that it equalled Loeb’s record, attracted more attention than the previous ones,” Ogier told Reuters in an interview. “Those were enjoyable moments, but when I wake up in the morning, it’s not the first thing on my mind, and it hasn’t changed my life.

“I had a bit forgotten the idea of winning another championship because when you do partial seasons, theoretically, it’s not really feasible. It was clearly not one of my priorities,” he said.

Ogier, who has raced part-time since the 2022 season, won six titles consecutively from 2013 to 2018 and added two more in 2020 and 2021. He has found success with three different manufacturers — Volkswagen, Ford and Toyota.

Equalling the record has rekindled comparisons with Loeb, who won nine titles successively between 2004 and 2012 with Citroen.

“At first it was flattering to be compared with him. Then there was definitely a point in my career when it became a bit tiresome. After that there came a point when I didn’t pay too much attention to it,” Ogier said when asked about the comparisons.

“We’re both at the top. It’s something France can be proud of, having two champions who have dominated a sport for so long.

“I always tried to be the best of my generation, and I think I have succeeded.”

The 42-year-old driver confirmed plans to compete in 10 of this season’s 14 rallies, with a possible 11th appearance if a record-breaking 10th title is on the line.

“It’s a little more than in previous years because the team wanted me more often after Kalle Rovanperä’s retirement [from rallying]. For my part, when things are going as well as they are at the moment, it’s always interesting to try to make the most of it,” he said.

“The goal is to try to maintain this fairly exceptional level of performance. I know it will not be easy.”

Ogier said he did not yet know if he would be rallying after the 2026 season, or about his next projects in motor racing.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans was an experience I really liked, and I hope to return because it’s quite an incredible race,” Ogier said, adding the Dakar Rally did not appeal to him much.

The 2026 season opens with the famed Monte Carlo Rally, where the French driver is the record holder with 10 wins, including nine in the WRC.

“It’s the rally that gave me the dream to become a rally driver,” he said. “It’s still, in my eyes, the most important rally of the year.”