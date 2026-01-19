REVIEW | Subaru Forester remains a sturdy raised wagon with family appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amid the fanfare of new Chinese entries, it is easy to forget the existence of certain low-volume legacy players — brands with great histories and proven reputations, but with alternative status and local sales figures that make you wonder how they keep the lights on.

Subaru is one such carmaker. It should be noted that although the Japanese firm is a fringe player, it has an extremely loyal following. From enthusiasts who are partial to the rally-bred contenders from yesteryear to repeat customers of more contemporary releases, Subaru people are faithful.

They seem to appreciate the under-skin substance more than superficial frills: the all-wheel drive stability, robust build quality and unique boxer engine characteristics.

The tailgate opens up to reveal a commodious luggage compartment. (Subaru)

Aside from making a distinctive sound, a horizontally opposed engine layout also brings handling benefits with its deeper placement enabling a lower centre of gravity. Visually, Subaru models can be polarising — but those loyalists love them for that reason too.

The new Forester, which was introduced in 2025, ticks all those traditional Subaru boxes. Getting behind the wheel, your first impression might be of a vehicle that is slightly outmoded in the company of minimalist, screen-intensive rivals.

Or, you might find yourself charmed by the unpretentious simplicity of the thing. It still has an abundance of physical buttons and a classic analogue instrument cluster, with slender needles and an elegant typeface.

The infotainment system is quite basic but offers all the expected capability. They have tried to spruce the cabin up with this latest iteration, incorporating unique fascia design elements and trim inlays.

Aesthetically, it is an evolution of the traditional Forester template. That means it retains the wagon-like rear profile, but gains a suitably aggressive overall look befitting a modern-day family sport-utility vehicle.

The cabin exudes a durable feel, and Subaru EyeSight technology is useful. (Subaru)

It is the middle child of the range, sitting above the Crosstrek but just below the Outback. Pricing kicks off at R699,000 for the Field model grade, the Touring is R740,000 and the Sport is R790,000. At the top of the range is the Premium grade, which we tested; it’s yours for R830,000.

The wagon-like execution of the Forester gives it an edge in terms of practicality, particularly with its luggage compartment of 496l, opening up to 1,174l with the seats folded. Its tailgate offers a wide berth for loading bulky items. This is a sizable vehicle, with a length of 4,655mm, width of 1,830mm and 1,730mm height.

Existing Subaru owners upgrading to the new Forester will find the cabin layout familiar. It is one of those cars that requires little fettling before setting off, if you are getting behind the wheel for the first time. Straightforward and quirk-free.

The amenities are plentiful, from artificial leather-on-suede upholstery to the inclusion of the brand’s EyeSight driver assistance technologies. This comprises a driver attention monitor as well as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping and aid.

Interesting textures and decorative inlays enliven the interior. (Subaru)

All Forester models use the same normally aspirated 2.5l motor, with unmistakable acoustics when you press the start button. The hallmark boxer murmur peaks into a hearty thrum under hard acceleration.

Now this is one area that might leave some with mixed feelings, particularly if accustomed to the boost of a turbocharger. The acceleration of the Forester is not going to rustle your hairdo as would a WRX.

But for the average family-minded buyer, the measured, progressive way in which the Forester pushes ahead ought to be enough. Output is 136KW/247Nm and transmission duty is handled by the brand’s Lineartronic continuously-variable transmission. It has been said before that this is the pinnacle of CVT offerings.

And one is inclined to agree. The gearbox simulates the feel of a conventional automatic and also has a manual shift mode, allowing the driver to wind the engine out. Fuel consumption, without trying too hard to be economical, settled in the 9l/100km region.

But the Forester’s real trump card is the way it handles. Its sticky, symmetrical all-wheel drive system is unshakeable, and because it is more of a wagon than a sport-utility vehicle, there is not much of a top-heavy sensation felt in category peers. With its ground clearance of 220 mm, drivers can tackle gravel roads confidently, bolstered by the perk of excellent traction.

If you are a Subaru follower, you already know what you are in for from an ownership perspective. This is a brand with a solid reputation. While the latest Forester offers a bit more visual pizazz and cabin refinement than its predecessor, it stays true to the original’s ethos.