REVIEW | Why the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a stylish alternative crossover

Known as the Xforce in some markets, the Outlander Sport has an aggressive look.

Mitsubishi has serious roots in the off-roading world thanks to iconic nameplates like the Pajero. But it was also one of the early pioneers of the the now ubiquitous soft-roader compact crossover genre.

In the late ’90s it launched the Pajero iO derivative, which blended dinky dimensions with a tough and outdoorsy persona. At the time, rivals included the Toyota RAV4, which in original guise had a similarly compact make-up.

In time, the Pajero iO was succeeded by the newer, more road-biased ASX, which took on stronger hatchback DNA instead of the tall, upright and boxy character of the former vehicle. The ASX enjoyed a lengthy run in the local market, launching locally in September 2011. At the time, the range kicked off at R279,900.

Pistol-shaped rear lights are distinctive when illuminated. (Mitsubishi)

Recently the ASX line was discontinued, and the new middle-point into the Mitsubishi range (above the Xpander multi-purpose vehicle) is the Outlander Sport. Not to be confused with the full-sized Outlander — which starts at R709,995 — the Sport is a compact crossover kicking off at the R429,990 mark (GL model). The GLS goes for R449,990, the Aspire costs R479,990, and the range-topper Exceed (our tester) carries a R499,990 price tag.

Inevitably, most consumers will have a knee-jerk reaction to that price, particularly in reference to the abundance of Chinese options that could be had for roughly the same or less. Though much like followers of Subaru, Mitsubishi customers seem to be a loyal bunch, even though their wares are priced slightly higher than mainstream rivals.

The company has often boasted about its retention rate, attributed largely to the aftersales experience offered by its dealerships. In 2025 the South African arm of Mitsubishi received recognition at the company’s global excellence awards, as the top performer in the aftersales customer experience category. While it is not a large volume player in the local market, the brand does seem to have carved out a sustainable niche for itself, supported by faithful fans.

The cabin has a durable feel, retaining physical buttons for air-conditioning and other functions. (Mitsubishi)

Existing ASX owners wanting to upgrade to something newer will find much to get excited about in the Outlander Sport. For starters, the incorporation of the brand’s latest design language, an edgy mix of bold cues and sharp edges amplified by lively colour options like the orange worn by our test unit.

The vehicle received a great deal of attention, especially since sightings are rarer. We came across one other Outlander Sport during our month-long custodianship of the vehicle, looking spiffy in a shade of silver. Google the XFC concept car of 2022 and you will spot just how true the production version remained to the initial teaser. Rarely does that happen.

Much like Japanese rivals at the same price point, the Outlander Sport takes a slightly more conservative line when it comes to cabin execution. The digitisation is there — with a reasonable infotainment system and virtual instrument cluster — but there is still plenty in the way of physical dials and buttons. Some will either appreciate the simplicity, or yearn for the screen-intensive templates popularised by new players from China.

Power comes from a naturally-aspirated 1.5l which can feel industrial at times. (Mitsubishi)

The high-grade Exceed we tested is outfitted with leatherette upholstery, with contrasting grey inserts. A fabric inlay spans the width of the fascia. As our car had more than 23,000km on the odometer, the material looked a tad grubby, having been on rotation through various national media. That was remedied after a deep clean at the local car wash, restoring the strip to a fresh state. In typical Mitsubishi fashion, the build quality was largely faultless, save for an air-conditioning vent adjuster that came loose.

Rolling on 225/55/18 wheels, with a 193mm ground clearance, the ride of the Outlander Sport is on the firmer side. Put to gravel roads, the vehicle feels up to task, but because it is front-wheel drive, its best advised to proceed with caution in wet sections on dirt. Back on tar, it has a confident feel in the corners and settles comfortably around the national freeway limit. Under the skin, the model uses the same chassis architecture as the Xpander. In this case, it has a 2,650mm wheelbase, 4,390mm overall length and 1,810mm width. Height is 1,660mm.

The cabin feels spacious and the rear quarters are more commodious than one would expect, judging from the tapered roofline. Boosting comfort for those at the back are seats that can recline. With two passengers seated at the rear, a folding armrest with cupholders creates a useful division.

Rear seating offers generous legroom and reclining backrests. (Mitsubishi)

Keeping it simple under the hood, Mitsubishi has deployed its familiar 1.5l, four-cylinder petrol engine (77kW/141Nm). The powerplant makes a din that is borderline industrial when the power pedal is pushed hard, as the continuously-variable transmission (CVT) encourages the drone.

This is a car best driven with a measured, judicious right foot. Claimed 0-100km/h is 13.6 seconds, so no point in rushing it along. Mitsubishi also claims a fuel consumption of 6.2l/100km. In the real world that is more like 7.2l/100km.

Standard equipment in the Exceed model grade is plentiful, as it should be for the price. Driver assistance functions include blind-spot monitoring and a lane-keeping aid. The electrically-operated tailgate and ventilated central armrest tunnel that keeps beverages cool also made life easier. From cruise control, to keyless-entry, push-button starting, reversing camera and dual-zone climate control, the Outlander Sport ticks the boxes.

If you value the benefits of what a proven legacy brand like Mitsubishi offers, the Outlander Sport makes for an enticing prospect that blends robust engineering and striking visuals.