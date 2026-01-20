Motoring

Lamborghini achieves all-time record in global vehicle deliveries in 2025

Luxury sports carmaker credits hybrid strategy for record sales

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Lamborghini attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions. (Lamborghini)

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini said on Tuesday it delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025, slightly improving on its prior-year performance and achieving an all-time record.

Lamborghini, part of Germany’s Volkswagen group, attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions, with:

  • Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region leading with 4,650 cars delivered; followed by
  • the Americas with 3,347; and
  • Asia Pacific with 2,750 deliveries.

The record deliveries confirm the brand’s ability to stand out in a complex global environment, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Reuters

