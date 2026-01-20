Lamborghini achieves all-time record in global vehicle deliveries in 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lamborghini attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions.

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini said on Tuesday it delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025, slightly improving on its prior-year performance and achieving an all-time record.

Lamborghini, part of Germany’s Volkswagen group, attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions, with:

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region leading with 4,650 cars delivered; followed by

the Americas with 3,347; and

Asia Pacific with 2,750 deliveries.

The record deliveries confirm the brand’s ability to stand out in a complex global environment, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Reuters