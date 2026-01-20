Renault partners with Turgis Gaillard on military drones

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renault said it was teaming up with Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones, marking a foray into defence for the French carmaker to help ramp up production for the French army.

Military efforts linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the new needs identified by Europe in response to the evolution of US foreign policy have created new requirements for weapons and military equipment that traditional defence sectors will struggle to meet in the short term.

A Renault spokesperson said in an e-mail late on Monday a drone industry initiative was taking shape with a project in partnership with Turgis Gaillard and under the supervision of France’s defence procurement agency.

“A few months ago we were contacted by the French ministry of the armed forces about a project to develop a French drone industry,” Renault’s chief growth officer Fabrice Cambolive said on Tuesday when speaking to French news channel BFM TV.

“We were contacted for our industrial, production and design expertise,” he said.

According to French newspaper La Tribune, the two partners could produce a tactical drone measuring around 10m in wingspan ‘at an extremely competitive price’, with a production rate of up to 600 units per month by the end of the first year of activity

However, Renault and Cambolive did not confirm reports by French magazine Usine Nouvelle that the drones would be mass-produced at Renault’s Cléon and Le Mans plants in France.

Cambolive assured that Renault’s core business would remain the automotive industry.

Renault declined to comment on the information.

Over the past few months, the French and European automotive industry has been called on to assist in the design and mass production of military equipment and weapons, either in their entirety or in part.

Car parts supplier Valeo is participating in a “defence drone pact” with around 100 other companies of all sizes, while Fonderie de Bretagne, which specialises in vehicle parts, is preparing to produce hollow shell casings.

Reuters