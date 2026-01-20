Renault sales up 3% in 2025 as Clio and Sandero drive growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Passenger car volumes rose 5.9%, growing faster than the market thanks to strong demand for its bestselling Clio and Sandero city cars.

French carmaker Renault Group said on Tuesday its sales volumes rose 3.2% in 2025 as strong demand for its passenger vehicles, particularly overseas, helped offset a plunge in European van sales.

The group, which sells predominantly in Europe, said it sold 2.34-million vehicles in total, with growth of just 0.5% in Europe compared with 11.7% in its international markets, which include South Korea, Morocco and Latin America.

Growth in the global car sector picked up in 2025, though manufacturers are still facing challenges, including surplus production and a constantly changing tariff environment.

Sales in Europe were weighed down by a 21% drop in van volumes as the market slowed and Renault adjusted its product mix.

Renault has managed to avoid the impact of tariffs because most of its international sales are in markets where it has local manufacturing, Ivan Segal, global sales and operations director for the Renault brand, told journalists.

“Our growth is driven by strong local production and content,” he said.

Sales of the group’s hybrids and electric vehicles also grew significantly last year, up 35% and 77%, respectively, on the previous 12 months.

Delivering strong growth in Europe this year could be a challenge, however. “We don’t expect a rebound in the European market,” said Segal.

The company reports 2025 financial results on February 19.

Reuters