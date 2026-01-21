How much the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ Final Edition will set you back in Mzansi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ Final Edition rides on matte black 19" AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design.

The limited-edition Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ Final Edition has arrived in South Africa.

Marking the model’s swansong, it features a range of exterior and interior upgrades.

The car rides on matte black 19″ AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design and is offered locally only in Night Black paint.

Exterior detailing includes “45 S” door lettering in black or yellow, along with yellow AMG logos on the exterior mirror housings.

Other sporty accents include gloss black brake calipers, a silver chrome fuel-filler cap with ‘AMG’ lettering, dark chrome tailpipe trims and the AMG Night Package. (Supplied)

Additional styling elements include:

gloss black brake callipers;

a silver chrome fuel-filler cap with AMG branding;

dark chrome tailpipe trims; and

the AMG Night Package, which adds high-gloss black finishes to the mirror caps and various trim elements.

Buyers can further enhance the look with the optional AMG Night Package II.

Inside, the Final Edition is fitted with AMG Performance seats upholstered in a combination of black man-made leather and suede, finished with yellow contrast stitching. The stitching extends to the door panels and dashboard, while embroidered “45 S” branding appears on the headrests, centre console and floor mats. Illuminated AMG door sills with yellow lighting complete the interior treatment.

The cabin features AMG Performance seats trimmed in a mix of black man-made leather and suede, contrasted with yellow stitching. (Supplied)

Power comes from Mercedes-AMG’s 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 310kW and 500Nm. It is paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT-8G dual-clutch transmission and the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with AMG Torque Control.

The four-door coupé accelerates from 0–100km/h in a claimed 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 270km/h.

Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic+ Final Edition Coupé starts at R1,721,234, including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

Only 15 units are available locally.