Luxury gets cheaper: Mercedes trims GLC diesel prices in South Africa

Some diesel models in the Mercedes GLC range have become more affordable.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has reduced prices of some diesel GLC models to make them more affordable in an increasingly competitive SUV market.

The diesel GLC 220d Avantgarde and AMG-Line variants get R53,447 price cuts, while the more powerful GLC 300d — also available in Avantgarde and AMG-Line derivatives — is slashed by R140,244.

The 220d is powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel engine with outputs of 162kW and 440Nm. The 300d has a more powerful 2.0l turbo diesel with 215kW and 550Nm.

“The realignment is designed to make the GLC range more attainable for South African customers within the premium market,” said Mercedes-Benz. “It reaffirms our commitment to expanding market share while maintaining the three-pointed star’s uncompromising quality and innovation.”

Mercedes said the price cuts introduce a new internal vehicle identification code that does not impact previous clients, safeguarding their residual value.

The GLC is a compact luxury crossover first introduced in 2015 as the SUV equivalent to the C-Class, and the second-generation GLC was launched in 2022. An electric version is expected to join the range later this year, bolstering the existing lineup of petrol and diesel models.

Mercedes-Benz will also introduce a new baseline GLC 200 petrol variant, with the price to be announced soon.

Like all GLC models, it will come standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Power will come from a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology (EQ Boost), producing outputs of 150kW and 320Nm.

Inside, standard fare in the GLC 200 will include:

an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

heated front seats;

blind spot assist;

wireless mobile charging; and

LED high-performance headlamps.

It will also be fitted with a towbar and active park assist.

Price cuts are becoming more prevalent as legacy carmakers are losing market share due to an influx of highly specced and attractively priced models from India and China.

The GLC is one of Mercedes’ most popular models in South Africa, though the company doesn’t share model-specific sales figures. However, Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s overall new-car sales dipped 4.3% last year.

