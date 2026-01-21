Puma to supply F1 champions McLaren with kit in global deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Puma will supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren this season in a multi-year global deal that also covers activities in IndyCar, World Endurance from 2027, virtual racing and the all-female F1 Academy series.

Puma will supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren this season in a multi-year global deal that also covers activities in IndyCar, World Endurance from 2027, virtual racing and the all-female F1 Academy series.

No financial details were given.

“Our sport is in incredible shape, and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

McLaren previously had a deal with Castore, with some media reports suggesting that was worth £30m (R662,351,953) a year.

Puma also equip Ferrari and Aston Martin. Williams have meanwhile switched to US lifestyle brand New Era.

Reuters