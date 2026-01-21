REVIEW | Practical Kia Carnival packs style, space and diesel clout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

You would be forgiven for flinching at the idea of a R1m family vehicle, but the amount is par for the course among buyers wanting a well-equipped steed for a minimum of four, with more space than the average crossover or middle-tier SUV and proven brand credentials.

This ballpark figure grants access to a variety of options. That includes higher-grade versions of ladder-frame seven-seaters such as the popular Toyota Fortuner, plush Ford Everest or hardy Isuzu D-Max. Large monocoque SUV picks such as the Kia Sorento and Honda CR-V may also be on your radar, possibly in addition to newfangled Chinese contenders such as the Omoda C9.

Consumers who want to cover all the bases in their market research would be right to investigate the realm of full-sized MPVs too. Hits in this arena of passenger-friendly iterations of commercial origins comprise names such as the Toyota Quantum, Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo, Volkswagen Transporter and Mercedes-Benz Vito.

One product among these people-movers has a more car-like than van-like execution in design, cabin arrangement and ride height. That is the Kia Carnival.

Illuminated rear bar follows popular trend, though Kia brand identity remains identifiable. (Kia)

Kia originally launched the Carnival in the 2000s, replacing it with the Sedona before reverting to the Carnival nameplate. The current version was revealed globally in 2020, going on sale in South Africa in January 2022. In August last year the South Korean carmaker announced the updated version. We were given a taste of it as passengers at that interaction, but last weekthe brand availed a unit for a closer inspection and driving evaluation.

Pricing kicks off at R1,049,995 for the EX model grade, while the upmarket SXL carries a further premium at R1,299,995. Included with both is an unlimited mileage/five-year warranty, in addition to a six-year/90,000km service plan.

The visual enhancements are striking. An enlarged grille with individual metallic pins, flanked by vertical headlamps and LED inserts resembling eyebrows, gives the vehicle a wider, more assertive posture. The lower air intake sports LED elements stacked atop like Boudoir finger biscuits.

From the side, there are new alloy wheel designs for both the regular EX and SXL model grades, 18″ in the former and 19″ rollers for the latter. The variety on the SXL model shown here is distinctive, standing out amid generic diamond-cut spokes.

Distinctive alloy wheel pattern stands out among generic diamond-cut templates. (Kia)

At the rear, a light bar spans nearly the full width of the tailgate. The clusters on either side are vertical, mirroring the approach deployed at the front. The Carnival dons its styling enhancements well.

The width and length of the Kia measure 1,955mm and 5,155mm, respectively. It feels as large as it measures, whether behind the wheel or seated elsewhere in the three-row vehicle.

Luggage space is not going to be a source of conflict, because with 1,139l available (all seats up); each occupant can pack as much as they want. With the second row removed and the third row flat, a significant 4,110l is available.

Versatile rear quarters can be configured to various requirements. (Kia)

Now, as we have noted before, as much as this is a car aimed at well-heeled families, it has also gained a following in the funeral service industry. Kia’s own custodians had the previous model on display at Kyalami’s Funerex exhibition in 2022. Those hearse impressions are amplified by colour choice — our vehicle was finished in a shade of pure white. A less severe look than the black or dark blue options, but still giving a “Doves” or “Avbob” type of vibe.

The test unit was the less expensive EX, and receiving the lower-grade version of any specimen is always welcomed here because it gives an opportunity to see just what comes standard. So, you have to open the sliding doors and tailgate manually — consider it exercise. Not that they are particularly heavy to operate in any case.

Black leatherette upholstery is standard. The material has a decent grain and appears hard-wearing. A sizeable storage console with a generous armrest separates the driver and passenger. So wide is the Carnival that occupants in each of the six chairs on offer are unlikely to ever touch shoulders. A great thing, if you remember childhood trips involving long hours and sweaty siblings.

The fascia layout is clean, with two small rotary dials handling temperature being the only physical elements present. Capacitive touchpoints handle other functions. While the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster form an expansive combination, the main interface screen is positioned in a driver-centric manner, its proximity enabling easy fiddling while on the go.

Uncluttered fascia design, with infotainment in easy reach of the driver. (Kia)

In the SXL model, buyers get a full list of driver aid functions, such as forward-collision alert, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, a blind-spot monitor and adaptive cruise control. These are not present in the EX, but to say they were sorely missed would be a stretch. No chimes or autonomous interventions; it was quite refreshing being in complete control.

Despite the size of the Carnival, it is a hassle-free steer, with large windows that make parking easy (a reverse camera is standard) and a light steering wheel. And because it is lower to the ground than van-based rivals, it handles better, without any of the top-heavy sensations that can be unnerving in large people-movers.

Both the EX and SXL retain the 2.2l turbocharged diesel motor, and the range is all the better for that. Sister division Hyundai has axed the unit in models such as the Santa Fe, going for a hybridised 1.6l turbocharged petrol instead.

2.2l diesel motor feels brawny and is well-suited to the application. (Kia)

This experience was a reminder of why diesel shove and frugality make for such a great pairing, especially in a large vehicle. Output is 148kW/440Nm, transmitted through an eight-speed, torque-converter automatic.

The Kia pulls strong under hard acceleration — to the point where, if not judicious with the throttle, the front wheels squeal on take-off.

The fuel gauge is obstinate. After filling up and then clocking more than 200km of distance, the bar readout had not moved. Our average consumption at the end of the week’s test period was 9.7l/100km.

With its roomy cabin, appealing exterior design, well-resolved road manners and diesel shove, the Carnival makes for an intriguing option.