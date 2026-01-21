Volvo unveils new EX60 electric SUV with up to 810km range

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EX60 range spans three electric powertrains, with ranges from 620km to 810km across AWD and rear-wheel-drive variants.

Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that its new electric mid-sized SUV, the EX60, would have a similar price tag to the plug-in hybrid version of the same model, as the Swedish carmaker dismissed concerns that any Greenland-linked US tariffs could disrupt its plans.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he planned tariffs from February 1 on several European countries, including Sweden, over Greenland, a move major EU states criticised as blackmail.

Volvo exports the majority of its US-bound cars from Europe.

The EX60 can add up to 340km of range in just ten minutes when using a 400kW fast charger. (Volvo)

The EX60, which was launched on Tuesday in Stockholm, will be built at Volvo’s Gothenburg plant and would be affected if the tariffs were enacted. However, CE Håkan Samuelsson dismissed the risk and ruled out further production shifts.

“New tariffs are not decided by a Truth Social media account. Let’s see if it comes. I have doubts something will come out of this,” he told Reuters.

Samuelsson said Volvo still expected to achieve both price parity and margin parity between the EX60 and the plug-in hybrid XC60 across markets, including the US.

The EX60 is the first Volvo car to launch with Gemini, the new AI assistant from Google. (Volvo)

“Most of the big plug-ins also have 15% duty, so it should be margin parity everywhere, I don’t see any difference.”

The EX60 will start at €62,990 (R1.2m) in Germany, compared to around €67,990 (R1.29m) for Volvo’s best-selling XC60.

High price tags have been a major barrier to broader EV adoption, with electric cars on average costing around 30% more than comparable combustion models.

With its low front, sloping roofline and tapered sides, the EX60 cuts through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.26. (Volvo)

The EX60 will be launched in Europe this summer before reaching the US later in the year. However, it will not initially come to the fiercely competitive Chinese market, following a similar strategy to that of sister brand Polestar.

Volvo, majority-owned by China’s Geely, has scaled back its push to go fully electric after slower demand and delays to the EX30 and EX90.

Fully-electric cars currently account for just over 20% of sales but Samuelsson hopes the EX60 will become a major volume driver, winning over “electric doubters” with its long range, reasonable price and “coffee-break length” charging time.

Reuters