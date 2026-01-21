WATCH | First look at new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius, right, and content creator Justin Tse with the new S-Class.

A substantially overhauled Mercedes-Benz S-Class will make its world premiere on January 29, boasting new levels of sophistication and comfort, including a cloud-based air suspension system.

The luxury sedan will have a fresh look, updated interior technology and a new V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft.

In a YouTube video, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius takes viewers behind the scenes of the upcoming car. He is joined by content creator Justin Tse, with a guest appearance by tennis legend Roger Federer.

Mercedes said the latest evolution represents one of the most comprehensive refinements in the model’s history, with more than 50% of its parts new or updated.

Källenius said the enhanced Airmatic air suspension with intelligent damper regulation delivers even greater comfort, particularly noticeable on long, undulating speed bumps. When the car drives over a bump, it sends the information to other S-Class cars via the cloud, allowing the other cars’ suspension to adapt before they get to the bump.

The new flat-plane V8 4.0l twin-turbo petrol engine will help reduce emissions while increasing output from 370kW to 395kW.

TimesLIVE