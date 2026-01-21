Your ultimate guide to the new cars launching in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African motor industry is back in full-swing and the year promises to be exciting. We reached out to the A-to-Z of car brands in the country for their lists of planned releases.

Eagle-eyed readers will note some marques are omitted. These manufacturers had no confirmed models on the cards or did not respond by the time of publication.

Look out for our driving impressions of the vehicles on TimesLIVE Motoring this year.

Alfa Romeo

The updated Tonale will get refreshed looks and cabin enhancements.

Audi

A busier year than 2025 lies ahead for the Inglostadt marque. Expect the new Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, SQ5 Sportback, SQ5, S5 Sportback, E-Tron Q6, E-Tron SUV, RS E-Tron GT, S5 and S5 Avant.

BAIC

The Arcfox T1 electric compact marks the firm’s first local zero-emissions offering.

BMW

After a packed 2025, the Munich marque confirmed one big release this year, the new iX3.

BMW's iX3 enters its second generation. (Uwe Fischer)

Changan

Since returning to market in 2025, the Chinese firm will expand with the Uni-S compact SUV.

Chery

Rising in popularity, the Chery brand looks set to gain a bakkie dubbed Himla, a more affordable Cross LiT model and the return of the QQ nameplate.

Deepal

The range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) version of the S05 is on the cards.

Ferrari

Cross fingers for the winning Powerball ticket as the 849 Testarossa is expected on local shores.

Ferrari's Testarossa nameplate is revived in thrilling fashion. (Ferrari)

Ford

Significant updates will be rolled out to the popular Ranger and its SUV sibling, Everest.

GWM

The brawny P500 bakkie is set to receive revisions.

Haval

No specifics were divulged, but the brand confirmed a new B-segment SUV model and indicated the possibility of a new H9 flagship.

Hyundai

A hybrid version of the Palisade, new Venue and facelift for the Exter are confirmed.

Hyundai's new flagship Palisade will be offered in hybrid guise. (Hyundai)

iCaur

The retro-themed electric off-roader brand will see the addition of the V23, 03T and V27 models.

Isuzu

Nearly five years on, the seventh-generation D-Max is to gain a facelift.

JAC

New derivatives of the existing range are on the horizon. The T6 will receive 2.0l engines sourced from the T8. The T9 will gain a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version and the JS9, an SUV based on the T9, is imminent.

Jaecoo

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) version of the J5 aims to make the technology more accessible.

Jeep

Look out for the Wrangler and Gladiator 85th anniversary editions, with the possibility of the new Avenger.

Jetour

The T1 and T2 PHEV models are scheduled for launch, plus the updated Dashing and X70 Plus.

JMC

Returning to Mzansi after a hiatus, the Vigus Pro and Grand Avenue hope to make a statement.

Kia

This is a big year for Kia, with the notable release being the Tasman bakkie. The Carens, Syros, new Seltos and updated Sportage are also confirmed.

Lamborghini

After its global debut in 2025, the Temerario will be officially launched in SA.

Lamborghini's Temerario succeeds the Huracán. (Lamborghini)

LDV

The T60 bakkie is set to receive a facelift.

Leapmotor

Pushing the electric agenda is the compact B10, while the all-wheel drive C10 electric vehicle (EV) is a possibility.

Lepas

A division of Chery, Lepas aims to offer buyers premium textures at attainable prices with the L4, L6 and L8.

Lexus

The brand will launch its all-electric RZ and new ES saloon.

Lexus will make its all-electric entry with the RZ. (Lexus )

Maserati

As the trident brand celebrates 110 years, it will launch the new GranCabrio, GranTurismo and MCPura.

Mazda

The all-new CX-5 is poised for arrival, while the long-standing 2 and CX-3 will be treated to minor revisions.

Mercedes-Benz/Mercedes-AMG/Mercedes-Maybach

The big mainstream model for the German brand is the compact CLA. Its Mercedes-Maybach division will bring a limited number of SL and V12-engined S680 units.

Mercedes-Benz has lofty ambitions for its CLA. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

MG

No specifics, but the brand did confirmed that it has new models in the pipeline for 2026.

MINI

A sporty, but silent salvo is underway, with a John Cooper Works versions of the Aceman and regular three-door MINI EV in the pipeline.

Mitsubishi

More power is in the works for the Triton bakkie, while the Destinator SUV will slot above the Outlander Sport.

The Destinator expands Mitsubishi's SUV portfolio. (Mitsubishi)

Nissan

A new model named Tekton aims to drive better sales volumes and the X-Trail will be updated.

Omoda

After the trend of its sibling, Jaecoo, Omoda will launch the C5 HEV and a new model named the C4.

Porsche

More potent than before, the 911 Turbo S will arrive to throw down the gauntlet among fast-sprinting supercars.

Porsche's updated 992 Turbo S sustains a vaunted legacy. (Porsche)

Renault

A turbocharged derivative of the Kiger and passenger version of the Trafic van is in the works.

Subaru

The all-new Outback will continue to play in the niche of outdoorsy wagons.

Suzuki

Revealed late last year, the Across (based on the Grand Vitara) is a strong possibility.

Tata

After its return in 2025 with four models, the Indian brand is likely to add the striking Sierra and Nexon SUV to the mix.

Tata is readying the stylish Sierra for introduction. (Tata)

Toyota

SA’s leading car brand by sales has a significant year ahead with the new Hilux, RAV4, Land Cruiser FJ and BZ4X EV. The Corolla Cross GR-S will be facelifted.

Volkswagen

The 8.5 Golf GTI will be launched officially. Families may flock to the T7 Multivan and ID.Buzz Pro. On the commercial vehicle front, the Vivo Xpress is on the cards. Special versions of the Amarok include the Dark Label and Walkinshaw editions. The new T-Roc is also on the list.

Volkswagen's T7 Multivan was made for families. (VW )

Volvo

In addition to the ES90 saloon and EX60 SUV, the brand plans to launch a new armoured range of models.