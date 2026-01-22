FIA downplays engine protest talk ahead of Melbourne opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media reports have suggested Mercedes and Red Bull may be exploiting a "grey area" in the regulations to extract more power than the Ferrari, Honda and Audi units.

Formula One’s governing body has played down talk of the sport’s new engine rules triggering a protest that overshadows the Australian season-opener in March.

Manufacturers, engine experts and the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) are due to meet on Thursday amid increasing chatter about compression ratios and thermal expansion.

Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater director, suggested some of the reporting was overblown and said having a level playing field, and ensuring the rules were equally well understood, was a top priority.

“Of course everyone is extremely passionate and competitive and when people are in that state of mind it does maybe create a bit of blindness to other arguments,” he told Reuters at the Autosport Business Exchange conference on Wednesday.

It’s a top priority to make sure we don’t have controversies because we want to go racing and not sit in courts and hearings after the first race — Nikolas Tombazis, FIA’s single-seater director

“Some people therefore present their points of view as the only truth. Unfortunately, things are never completely simple. That’s where we come in to make sure we clarify these things. I don’t think it’s as huge a topic as is being made out in the press.”

Tombazis said the meeting would discuss “some technical merits of the topic” and was not any sort of showdown to reach a solution.

Asked if he felt the issue would be defused before Melbourne, he agreed.

“I believe we are going to be OK,” he said. “It’s a top priority to make sure we don’t have controversies because we want to go racing and not sit in courts and hearings after the first race.”

Audi boss Mattia Binotto said at the team’s livery launch on Tuesday that any manufacturer running an engine with a higher compression ratio would have a big advantage.

“If it’s real, it is certainly a significant gap in terms of performance and lap time, and that would make a difference when we come to competition,” he told reporters at the event in Berlin.

Reuters