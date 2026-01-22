Goodwood Festival of Speed to honour Damon Hill with 30th anniversary celebration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK will this year mark 30 years since Damon Hill won the 1996 Formula 1 World Championship with Williams.

Hill is set to appear at the event, which runs from July 9 to 12, where he will be reunited with several cars from his Formula 1 career. A dedicated balcony moment to acknowledge the milestone is scheduled for July 11.

The former world champion claimed 22 Grand Prix victories during his Formula 1 career and remains part of the sport’s history as one half of its first father-and-son world championship pairing after the success of his father, Graham Hill.

Damon Hill has been a long-time participant at Goodwood events, regularly taking part in the Festival of Speed hill climb and competing at the Goodwood Revival. (Dominic James)

Hill has been a long-time participant at Goodwood events, regularly taking part in the Festival of Speed hill climb and competing at the Goodwood Revival.

“I’m very much looking forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of my World Championship at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year,” said Hill.

“Goodwood has always been a special place for the Hill family. My parents came to nearby Bognor Regis for their honeymoon in 1955 because my father was racing in the Nine Hour race the same weekend, and I have been a patron since the first Festival of Speed in 1993.

“Goodwood’s fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and it will be a real privilege to share my anniversary with such an appreciative audience.”

Further details on Hill’s appearance at the Festival of Speed are expected to be confirmed in the coming months.