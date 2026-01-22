Hyundai labour union warns of job threat from humanoid robot plan

Hyundai Motor’s labour union in South Korea warned the carmaker on Thursday against deploying humanoid robots without union approval, saying the robots would bring “employment shocks”.
The company’s plan to deploy humanoid robots starting in 2028 has sent its shares rallying to record highs, but it was not welcome news for workers, the union said in an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.
“Remember without labour–management agreement, not a single robot using new technology will be allowed to enter the workplace,” the union said.
Hyundai Motor did not immediately comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.