Hyundai labour union warns of job threat from humanoid robot plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hyundai’s plan to deploy humanoid robots starting in 2028 has sent its shares rallying to record-highs, but it was not welcome news for workers.

Hyundai Motor’s labour union in South Korea warned the carmaker on Thursday against deploying humanoid robots without union approval, saying the robots would bring “employment shocks”.

The company’s plan to deploy humanoid robots starting in 2028 has sent its shares rallying to record highs, but it was not welcome news for workers, the union said in an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

“Remember without labour–management agreement, not a single robot using new technology will be allowed to enter the workplace,” the union said.

Hyundai Motor did not immediately comment.

Reuters