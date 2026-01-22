Tesla denies job cuts at Berlin plant, says roles are secure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US electric car maker said production at the Gruenheide plant south-east of the German capital, Tesla's only production site in Europe, had remained steady in recent years.

Tesla has no plans to curb production or cut staff at its gigafactory outside Berlin, the company said on Wednesday, denying a media report that its workforce there has shrunk significantly over the past few years.

“Compared to 2024, there has been no significant reduction in the number of permanent staff. Nor are there any such plans,” Tesla said in an e-mailed statement.

The US electric car maker said production at the Gruenheide plant southeast of the German capital, Tesla’s only production site in Europe, has remained steady in recent years.

“The message from factory management remains: the situation and outlook at the gigafactory are stable, especially with regard to employee jobs,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Handelsblatt business daily reported Tesla’s workforce in Gruenheide has shrunk by about 1,700 employees, or 14%, since 2024, citing internal documents inviting staff to elect their works council representatives.

Tesla said it is “completely normal” to see some fluctuation at the nearly four-year-old factory, adding the need for temporary workers had decreased since the initial ramp-up of production.

In April 2024, CEO Elon Musk told Tesla workers the carmaker would lay off more than 10% of its workforce globally to reduce costs and improve productivity.

Reuters