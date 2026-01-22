Volkswagen posts stronger cash flow despite Porsche struggles and weak China sales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net cash flow in 2025 of €6bn (R113,903,204,100), despite Europe’s largest carmaker struggling with weak China sales, US tariff worries and difficulties at luxury sports brand Porsche.

The net cash flow was €1bn (R16,272,185,500) higher than the previous fiscal year and contrasted with the company’s expectations of around zero net cash flow.

According to a spokesperson, the higher cash flow is due to Volkswagen reducing its inventories towards the end of the year. Investments in plants and research and development were also lower than initially anticipated.

According to preliminary figures, the investment ratio in the automotive business was 12% of revenue, compared to 14.3% in 2024. CFO Arno Antlitz plans to further reduce investment in the coming years.

Porsche AG in September dialled back plans for its electric vehicle rollout due to weaker demand, pressure in key market China and higher US tariffs, causing the sports car maker and parent Volkswagen to slash their 2025 profit outlooks.