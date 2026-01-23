‘Humbled’ Kurt Busch among trio set to enter Nascar Hall of Fame

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nascar Hall of Fame will induct Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick into the Class of 2026 on Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Busch, 47, was elected in May, during his first year of eligibility, after winning the 2004 Cup Series championship and 34 races, including the 2010 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Daytona 500.

“As a blue-collar kid from Las Vegas with a dream, I’m proud and humbled by this big week. Here we go! To all who have been a part of this journey and to those who will be attending, thank you,” Busch posted on Sunday on X.

Gant, 86, won 18 times in the Cup Series, including the Southern 500 in 1984 and 1991. Already a member of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, he was in his seventh year on the Nascar Hall of Fame ballot.

“I was surprised and caught off guard about everything,” Gant said at a press conference after the announcement of his election. “It’s just starting to dawn on me. I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.”

Hendrick, who died in 1990, enjoyed a 36-year motorsports career and was known throughout the South as “Mr Modified” for his successes in modified stock car racing. He is credited with more than 700 victories.

Nascar is also honouring track promoter HA “Humpy” Wheeler, former president and GM of Charlotte Motor Speedway, with the landmark award for outstanding contributions to Nascar.

Reuters