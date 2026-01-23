Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition lands in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paint is a headlining feature for the Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition has gone on sale in South Africa.

Like its GLA sibling, which launched earlier this week, the four-door coupé is finished in exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paint and features the Night Package, adding gloss black detailing to the exterior mirror housings and window trim. LED high-performance headlamps with adaptive high-beam assist are standard.

The rear features a more pronounced air diffuser. (Mercedes-Benz)

Other highlights include a star-pattern radiator grille louvre, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels wrapped in 225/50-profile Bridgestone performance tyres, and a bespoke rear apron with a pronounced diffuser design.

Inside, the cabin mirrors other CLA and GLA models with twin 10.25-inch displays — one for infotainment and one for the digital instrument cluster — running the latest MBUX operating system. Additional interior features include turbine-style air vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, a compact Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel and sports front seats.

A compact Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel and sports front seats are standard. (Mercedes-Benz)

The standard Parking Package adds a reverse camera, lumbar support, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Power comes from a 1.3l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 270Nm, driving the front wheels through a 7G-DCT automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition is priced from R958,418, including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.