Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition lands in South Africa

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition has gone on sale in South Africa.

Like its GLA sibling, which launched earlier this week, the four-door coupé is finished in exclusive Manufaktur Alpine Grey solid paint and features the Night Package, adding gloss black detailing to the exterior mirror housings and window trim. LED high-performance headlamps with adaptive high-beam assist are standard.

The rear features a more pronounced air diffuser. (Mercedes-Benz)

Other highlights include a star-pattern radiator grille louvre, 19-inch AMG alloy wheels wrapped in 225/50-profile Bridgestone performance tyres, and a bespoke rear apron with a pronounced diffuser design.

Inside, the cabin mirrors other CLA and GLA models with twin 10.25-inch displays — one for infotainment and one for the digital instrument cluster — running the latest MBUX operating system. Additional interior features include turbine-style air vents, 64-colour ambient lighting, a compact Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel and sports front seats.

A compact Nappa leather multifunction steering wheel and sports front seats are standard. (Mercedes-Benz)

The standard Parking Package adds a reverse camera, lumbar support, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Power comes from a 1.3l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120kW and 270Nm, driving the front wheels through a 7G-DCT automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 Night Edition is priced from R958,418, including a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

