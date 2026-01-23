New Singer DLS Turbo ‘Sorcerer’ brings the restomod magic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fantasia Blue paint has a graduated effect that darkens towards the rear.

Singer, the California-based restorer and reimaginer of classic Porsche 911s, has unveiled its first customer-ready DLS Turbo model.

Named “Sorcerer” by its owner, the one-off creation is based on a more than 30-year-old Porsche 964 that has been completely stripped, rebuilt and reinforced. The original bodywork has been replaced by a bespoke carbon-fibre skin developed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to optimise aerodynamic efficiency and cooling.

Exterior styling is inspired by the Porsche 934.5 race car of the 1970s. (Singer)

Beyond reducing kerb weight and improving structural rigidity, the use of carbon fibre allows for greater design freedom. As a result, “Sorcerer” adopts a dramatic, track-focused aesthetic inspired by Porsche’s rare 934.5 endurance racer of the late 1970s. A deep front spoiler is paired with a towering rear wing engineered to deliver high-speed downforce.

Visual impact is heightened by lightweight forged magnesium centre-lock wheels — 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear — finished in Fantasia Blue paint with a graduated effect that darkens towards the rear. Satin carbon fibre is used for the lower exterior trim, while the upper trim features a black anodised finish.

The six-speed manual gearbox is operated through a raised gear lever with an exposed shift mechanism. (Singer)

Power comes from a 3.8l air-cooled flat-six boxer engine featuring four valves per cylinder, water-cooled cylinder heads, an electrically driven fan and twin variable-geometry turbochargers. Capable of revving beyond 9,000rpm and breathing through a bespoke Inconel and titanium exhaust system, the engine produces 522kW and 700Nm.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, operated through a raised gear lever with an exposed shift mechanism. A comprehensive traction and electronic stability control system is standard, offering five preset drive modes: Road, Sport, Track, Off and Weather.

A 3.8l flat-six boxer engine produces 522kW and 700Nm. (Singer)

Chassis performance is supported by a sophisticated suspension and braking set-up, with double wishbones at the front and lightweight trailing arms at the rear. Braking is handled by CCM-R carbon-ceramic discs with monoblock calipers, while Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres provide high levels of mechanical grip.

Inside, highlights include sports seats upholstered in Pebble Grey leather with Pearl Grey Alcantara centres, a rear cross-brace, hand-built floating gauges with Champagne-finish bezels, and a discreet infotainment system offering navigation and phone connectivity.