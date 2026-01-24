FIRST DRIVE | JMC Vigus targets SA bakkie buyers with aggressive pricing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s bakkie sales continue to be dominated by the locally built Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, but the segment is growing, with a spate of new rivals imported from China.

In 2025 Jianling Motors Corporation (JMC) returned to South Africa with a range of Vigus pickups and the Carrying Plus light truck. The Chinese brand launched the Vigus one-tonner bakkie in a range of competitively priced single and double cab models.

In a segment where the average price of double cabs is about R600,000, the Vigus pricing of R439,900 for the 4x2 model and R499,900 for the 4x4 will make it ping brightly on the radar of buyers seeking a leisure-orientated workhorse.

The single cab is also keenly priced at R299,900, and all Vigus models come with a five-year/100,000km warranty. A three-year/50,000km service plan is standard for double cabs and optional for the single cab.

The current Vigus was launched in China in 2017 and is in the run-out phase, but for an unspecified period it will sell alongside the new-generation JMC Vigus to be introduced locally in the next few months. Also on the cards for a local launch in the second quarter is the JMC Grand Avenue, a more premium, lifestyle-orientated offering in the lineup.

The next-generation Vigus will arrive in South Africa soon. (DENIS DROPPA)

Earlier this week the importers, Salvador Caetano South Africa, hosted a driving event for media to experience the Vigus in on- and off-road conditions.

My first ride for the day was on the road with the 4x2 double cab and, as with most modern Chinese brands, the vehicle was a far cry from the cheap-feeling vehicles that once emanated from that country.

The Vigus has been around for a few years, and its age is showing in certain aspects, but it feels acceptably refined and has plenty of features to qualify as a leisure family vehicle. A 9.7″ touchscreen infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and standard features inside the bakkie include climate control, cruise control, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

While the cabin lacks the upmarket flair of more expensive rivals such as the Ranger and VW Amarok, the Vigus has artificial leather seats and a few soft-touch dashboard surfaces that help raise the mood. Interior space is not class-leading, but it will take four adults without feeling cramped.

The Ford-sourced 2.0l turbo-diesel engine puts down its 104kW and 350Nm with reasonable gusto via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It gets going without significant turbo lag and cruises the open road with an easygoing nature.

Wearing high-profile 17″ tyres, the Chinese bakkie has a relatively comfortable ride quality on the tar.

Next up I drove the 4x4 model on an off-road course. The Vigus can be switched from rear- to all-wheel-drive at the twist of a dial while driving, and for more extreme obstacles, it has a low-range gear, downhill descent control and an Eaton locking rear differential.

With its high 225mm ground clearance and 4x4 traction, the bakkie made its way through the bumpy course without getting stuck, but on axle twisters the rear diff only engaged after a lot of wheel spinning; a button-operated diff seemed a better option to navigate trails with less drama.

Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Vigus rides on double wishbone coil spring suspension up front and heavy-duty leaf springs at the rear. The Vigus seemed solidly built, with a robust feel even when driven on bumpy turf. A 955kg payload and braked towing capacity of 2,000kg make it a respectable workhorse.

The Vigus single cab — which I didn’t drive — is powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with outputs of 103kW and 310Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

On first impressions the Chinese bakkie seems like good value for money in a competitive market that includes rivals such as the Mahindra Pik Up, Foton Tunland, GWM P300 and JAC T8.

There are 29 JMC dealers in South Africa, with plans to expand to 40 facilities by the end of the year.