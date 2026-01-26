Lightweight Donkervoort P24 RS delivers purist driving thrills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Donkervoort P24 RS has a power-to-weight figure of 565kW per ton and 1025Nm per ton of torque.

Donkervoort has unveiled its new P24 RS — a radical lightweight two-seat supercar that promises extreme performance straight out of the box.

Built around an ultra-rigid chassis combining alloy tubing with structural carbon-fibre reinforcements, the Dutch manufacturer claims a dry weight of just 780kg.

Power comes from a Ford-sourced 3.5l twin-turbocharged V6 fitted with forged internals, a 3D-printed exhaust and carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) intake manifolds. Running Donkervoort’s proprietary engine-management software, the unit also features dry-sump lubrication, ball-bearing turbochargers with turbines machined from solid alloy billets, and Power to Choose (PTC) engine modes offering outputs of 298kW, 372kW or 447kW.

The Donkervoort P24 RS has a claimed dry weight of 780kg. (Elìn de Wilde)

Maximum torque is rated at 800Nm, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission — a six-speed was ruled out due to a 15kg weight penalty.

In its most aggressive setting, the P24 RS is claimed to sprint from 0-200km/h in 7.4 seconds and reach a top speed beyond 300km/h. Donkervoort also says the car can generate up to 2.3G through corners.

A Torsen limited-slip differential, adjustable traction control and active suspension with adjustable ride height are standard, while unassisted steering underlines the car’s purist focus. ABS and carbon-ceramic brakes are optional, as is an electronic rev-matching system that can be switched off for traditional heel-and-toe driving.

A removable steering wheel is home to the vehicle's most important switchgear. (ANSHO_NL)

Track-focused buyers can opt for a removable aero kit said to add 90kg of downforce at 250km/h. The carbon-fibre twin-targa roof is also removable and can be stored in the 268l boot.

Inside, the cabin accommodates drivers up to 2.05m tall and features a digital instrument cluster, electronic parking brake, Recaro bucket seats with six-point harnesses and a removable steering wheel housing physical switchgear for lights, indicators, wipers, horn and menu controls. An Apple iPad Mini mounting bracket is available as an option.

Production of the Donkervoort P24 RS will be limited to 150 units, with more than 50 already sold. Pricing starts at €298,500 (R4,794,357).