Hardcore Mythos-spec Mercedes-AMG CLE begins cold-weather testing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-AMG is putting its second Mythos model (remember 2024’s SL 63-based PureSpeed?) through its paces in Sweden.

Covered in camouflage wrapping, this flagship CLE variant promises to deliver an “uncompromising appearance” backed by a “correspondingly powerful drivetrain and performance to match”.

Though the German carmaker is yet to specify what the drivetrain comprises, those in the know seem to think the aggressively styled coupé will be fitted with a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine as used in other AMG products and various Aston Martins.

It’s a proven unit and one that responds well to tuning — in the Aston Martin DBX707 it makes 520kW and 900Nm; enough to propel the hefty SUV from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 310km/h. The internet rumour mill is also suggesting it might adopt a new flat-plane crank. Time will tell.

A large fixed wing is fitted to the rear. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

With all this increased muscle we can obviously look forward to an upgraded chassis, home to a beefier suspension, track-biased damper settings, a wider track, stickier rubber and enhanced active roll stabilisation. Expect a bigger set of brakes, most possibly carbon composite, as additional stopping power on a machine this potent certainly won’t go amiss.

In these cold-weather testing images supplied by Mercedes-AMG we can see an array of bodywork modifications including a large fixed rear wing, a motorsport-inspired rear air diffuser peppered with four trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tailpipes, and an aggressive lower front air intake to no doubt direct cooling air to the engine and front brake discs.

Like the SL 63 PureSpeed, this hardcore Mythos-spec CLE is expected to command an eye-wateringly high price tag and be offered in limited numbers.