Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV talks to Marinus Venter from Jameel Motors SA

Author Image

Ignition TV

Ernest Page, left, and Marinus Venter (Ignition TV)

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he chats to country manager of Jameel Motors SA, Marinus Venter, about the Changan brand and what differentiates it from other Chinese carmakers in the South African market.

