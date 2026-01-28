Motoring

Corey Heim to make Daytona 500 bid with 23XI Racing

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Corey Heim, 23, is the reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion after winning 12 of 25 races last season. (Sean Gardner)

Corey Heim will attempt to qualify for next month’s Daytona 500 in the No 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Heim, 23, is the reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion after winning 12 of 25 races last season.

He is hoping to make his first appearance in the Daytona 500 on February 15.

“Coming off a great season last year, I’m excited to continue my growth as a driver and look forward to another successful year,” he said.

23XI Racing, the shop co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, signed Heim to a multiyear agreement last February to become its first development driver.

Heim made four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a sixth-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 13.

