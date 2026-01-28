German vehicle supplier ZF could spin off wind power division, CEO says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The shift to electric vehicles and steep tariffs have hit ZF's production and financial sustainability. File photo.

German automotive supplier ZF is preparing to spin off its wind power division into a separate entity, CEO Mathias Miedreich told the Handelsblatt business newspaper on Wednesday, mapping out his strategy to slim down the company.

He said this could bring technical, strategic and financial benefits, after the sale of ZF’s autonomous driving technology unit in a $1.8bn deal with Samsung Electronics in December.

ZF, Germany’s second-largest automotive supplier, is cutting thousands of jobs as it struggles with a slowdown in production, the shift to electric vehicles and steep tariffs.

Miedreich told the paper that he thinks ZF, founded in 1915, is adapting well as electronics take on a greater role in automotive production.

“The cure that ZF needs is not rocket science,” he said, adding that increasing cash flow to reduce debt was a priority.

ZF’s restructuring will involve value adjustments for unprofitable orders, resulting in a book loss of €1.5bn, according to the CEO. He also expects sales to decline by a fifth after the restructuring.

Reuters