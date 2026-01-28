Motoring

Mercedes declined bid to move to US, Kaellenius tells news site

CEO cites global presence and roots in Germany for decision

Ola Kaellenius, chief executive officer of Daimler AG.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius was quoted as saying in an interview that while the company is global and will invest in the US, it could not be “uprooted”. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick tried to persuade Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kaellenius a year ago to move the German carmaker’s headquarters to the US but the CEO turned down the offer, he told German news site The Pioneer.

Kaellenius was quoted as saying in an interview that while the company is global and will invest in the US, it could not be “uprooted”.

The CEO added that Lutnick’s proposal, made early last year, reflected the fierce global competition for capital that industrial centres in Europe are facing.

