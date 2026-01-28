Mercedes declined bid to move to US, Kaellenius tells news site

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius was quoted as saying in an interview that while the company is global and will invest in the US, it could not be “uprooted”.

US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick tried to persuade Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kaellenius a year ago to move the German carmaker’s headquarters to the US but the CEO turned down the offer, he told German news site The Pioneer.

Kaellenius was quoted as saying in an interview that while the company is global and will invest in the US, it could not be “uprooted”.

The CEO added that Lutnick’s proposal, made early last year, reflected the fierce global competition for capital that industrial centres in Europe are facing.

Reuters