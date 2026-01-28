MINI to debut new electric Countryman range in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW subsidiary MINI has announced the new battery-electric Countryman E and Countryman SE All4 will arrive in March.

The largest MINI in the range will expand the brand’s battery electric offerings that include:

the regular Mini E hatch;

all-electric Paceman; and

the pair of new electric John Cooper Works hatches.

With a maximum charging capacity of 130kW, less than 30-minutes remain for route preparation during stopovers. On the way along German motorways, the MINI Countryman SE All4 initially demonstrates its touring qualities.

The Countryman E will offer a pure electric range up to 501km, the increase in range achieved through a combination of the new high-voltage storage system of 65,2 kWh and a silicon carbide inverter which maximises efficient energy conversion while minimising power losses.

In addition, friction-reduced wheel bearings on the front axle reduce rolling resistance and contribute to overall optimisation.

The new model benefits from the radiant OLED display with new ways of interactivity. (Bernhard Filser)

The all-electric MINI Countryman blends all the hallmark features of the range, including MINI’s go-kart driving sensations and family functionality boosted by the 1,450l boot storage. Additional space in the redesigned interior gives passengers more room.

The Countryman SE All4 equipped with two electric motors for all-wheel drive traction and a total output of 230kW and 494Nm is rated with up to 467km of pure electric range.

A unit of the new electric model kitted out with off-road accoutrements was recently driven for more than 3,000km from Munich to Iceland. Direct vurrent (DC) fast charging technology allows the batteries to be topped up from 10% to 80% in less than 30-minutes.

The exterior characterisation of the battery electric Countryman exudes the new drivetrain and adventure ambitions through aerodynamic optimisations, silver roof and mirror caps and special design 20” Windmill spoke design alloy wheels. The new entrants also get the central 24cm OLED display and driver assistance systems with level 2 driving autonomy.

More information will be shared closer to the March debut.

