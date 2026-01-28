Toyota trims local Corolla range to single hybrid model

Toyota has streamlined its local Corolla hatchback and sedan range, reducing the line-up to a single, high-specification hybrid derivative.
With immediate effect, both body styles will be offered exclusively in 1.8l hybrid XR guise. The XS hybrid and XR 2.0l four-cylinder petrol variants have been discontinued.
According to Toyota, the decision reflects “declining demand in the traditional sedan and hatchback segments, alongside a broader industry and consumer shift towards electrified mobility solutions”.
The Corolla hybrid combines a 1.8l four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and a compact lithium-ion battery. The system is capable of propelling the car on electric power for short distances and produces a total system output of 103kW.
Toyota claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 3.9l/100km for the sedan, while the hatchback — which runs larger 18″ alloy wheels and wider tyres (225/40 R18 vs 205/55 R16) — is rated at 4.0l/100km.
Both variants are generously specified as standard. Equipment includes LED headlamps, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.
Inside, buyers get a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, four USB ports, wireless charging, an 8″ digital instrument cluster and a 12.3″ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The system supports hands-free voice commands and is paired with a six-speaker sound setup.
Upholstery differs between the two body styles, with the sedan featuring partial leather seats, while the hatchback comes with a leather and suede combination.
Pricing
- Toyota Corolla 1.8l hybrid XR sedan: R584,800
- Toyota Corolla 1.8l hybrid XR hatch: R595,100
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a six-service/90,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.