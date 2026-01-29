All the new BMW models being launched in SA this year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new X5's design is expected to be influenced by the Neue Klasse X concept (pictured).

BMW plans to bolster its line-up in South Africa with several new models this year, including the electric iX3 and the new, fifth-generation X5.

Speaking at a media briefing at the company’s Midrand headquarters on Tuesday, CEO Peter van Binsbergen said BMW had a dominant 46% market share in South Africa’s premium car market (compared with about 18% each for its two closest rivals, Audi and Mercedes-Benz).

BMW grew its local sales 12% in 2025 despite strong competition from imported Chinese brands that offered premium features at lower prices, and BMW aimed to maintain its segment leadership by launching several new products.

These include:

X5

The X5, to be globally launched late this year, will be the fifth generation of BMW’s large SUV and will replace the X5 introduced in South Africa in late 2018.

Styling has not been officially revealed, but spy shots point to a futuristic redesign heavily influenced by the Neue Klasse X concept shown in March 2024, sporting a cleaner and more minimalist look.

The new X5 is expected to offer five different drivetrain options, including hydrogen fuel cell technology alongside battery electric, plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel drivetrains.

The new iX3 heralds the Neue Klasse era for BMW. (Kai Pfaffenbach)

iX3

The new iX3 will add to BMW’s broad portfolio of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in South Africa’s premium segment.

The previous iX3, an electric version of the last-generation X3, was BMW’s best-selling EV in South Africa. The new iX3 arriving here in the second half of the year is a standalone model range and the first product of BMW’s Neue Klasse mobility platform that will spawn 40 models over the next two years. The new generation of electric BMWs will focus on electrification, digitalisation, a fresh design language and new user interfaces.

Riding on a dedicated platform not shared with any of Munich’s combustion models, this electric SUV debuts BMW’s latest sixth-generation eDrive technology, which includes highly efficient electric motors said to reduce energy losses by 40%, manufacturing costs by 20% and weight by 10%.

Integrated into the vehicle architecture as a structural component, the battery packs also save weight, improving dynamics and efficiency.

The iX3 will also be the first production model to feature BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system, which combines physical controls with touch, voice and steering-wheel inputs. Central to this is the Panoramic Vision display, projecting information across the width of the windscreen, complemented by a free-standing central touchscreen and optional 3D head-up display.

The car will take voice interaction between humans and vehicles to a new level with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant now built on Amazon’s AI Alexa+ architecture. It means the use of predefined commands will no longer be necessary in future BMWs. For the first time, users will be able to ask multiple questions in a single sentence covering their vehicle’s features and general knowledge topics.

The X3 Rugged is a trail-focused edition of South Africa's favourite BMW. (BMW)

X3 Rugged

Launched here in early 2025, the X3 is built at BMW South Africa’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria and is the brand’s best-selling model range in the country. The line-up is newly bolstered with a new South Africa-specific Rugged version boasting leisure-orientated kit and adaptive air suspension.

Based on the 20d turbo diesel version with outputs of 140kW and 400Nm, the X3 Rugged has 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, a black roof rack, a roof box, transparent protection film, all-weather floor mats and heated front and rear seats.

The X3 20d xDrive Rugged is priced at R1,254,417.

In November the new X3 20 Pure Design was added as an entry-level model for R1,107,760, powered by a 2.0l petrol engine aided by 48V mild-hybrid technology.

BMW built 79,000 units of the X3 in Rosslyn last year, a new production record for the company, with more than 90% exported overseas.

The 7 Series will get design and tech tweaks. (BMW)

7 Series

A facelift to the nearly four-year-old luxury sedan will bring significant updates, including a tweaked design, advanced iDrive X technology with a full-width Panoramic Vision display and more powerful engines.

The new F450 GS is BMW's lightweight adventure bike that will be lighter on the wallet too. (BMW)

F450 GS

BMW Motorrad dominates South Africa’s category for motorcycles over 250cc, with a 39.3% market share.

After its world debut in November, the new F450 GS is a lightweight and more affordable adventure motorcycle that will slot into the German company’s two-wheeled range alongside the entry-level G310 GS, F800 GS, F900 GS and R1300 GS. It will go on sale locally from the second quarter of this year at a price still to be announced.

The Aceman will be one of several MINIs to get the electric JCW treatment. (Bernhard Filser)

MINI JCW

The group’s MINI line-up will get exciting new electrically powered John Cooper Works (JCW) additions to expand the existing range of petrol-powered JCW models.

The electric JCW drivetrain has outputs of 190kW and 350Nm, a range of up to 355km and will be offered in three-door hatchback, convertible and Aceman guises.