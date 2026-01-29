Bentley unveils new hybrid Continental GT S and GTC S models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Bentley Continental GT S gets more aggressive exterior styling.

Bentley on Thursday unveiled its new Continental GT S and GTC S models.

Inspired by the limited-edition Supersports, both feature aggressive exterior styling for more visual punch. A headline addition is the Blackline Specification, which applies a gloss black finish to the radiator grille. This is complemented by a dark front lower spoiler, along with black Bentley wings and black Bentley lettering.

Other enhancements include Beluga black mirror caps, sill extensions and a rear diffuser. Dark-tinted full LED matrix headlamps are carried over from the GT Speed, while the rear receives dark-tinted taillamps and black exhaust tailpipe finishers.

A rambunctious sports exhaust system is fitted as standard. (Bentley)

While 22-inch ten swept-spoke alloy wheels in silver come fitted as standard, Continental GT S models are available with a range of additional wheel options. These include a ten swept-spoke design in gloss black with bright machined faces, as well as a full gloss black version.

Interior updates are equally dramatic and include unique two-tone upholstery, the use of Dinamica technical fabric on key touchpoints —including the steering wheel, gear lever, seats and door inserts — and piano black veneers. High-gloss carbon-fibre finishes are optional, as is full leather upholstery and a dark-tint chrome specification for all interior metal brightwork.

Piano black veneers are used in the cabin. (Bentley)

Developed for driving enthusiasts, the fourth-generation Continental GT S models are powered by Bentley’s High Performance Hybrid powertrain. This pairs a 4.0l turbocharged crossplane V8 engine with a powerful electric motor integrated into the transmission. Producing a combined 500kW and 930Nm of torque, Bentley says GT S variants can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 305km/h. The plug-in hybrid system also offers a pure electric driving range of up to 80km.

Supporting the straight-line performance is Bentley’s Performance Active Chassis, which includes Active All-Wheel Drive, twin-valve dampers, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), the 48V Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system, a new generation of ESC control software and, for the first time on a Continental GT S, an electronic limited-slip differential and all-wheel steering.

The GTC S offers top-down driving thrills. (Bentley)

Bentley says this setup allows the driver to access a wider range of driving modes and road or track behaviours. With the ESC system fully engaged, traction is managed to inhibit oversteer. In Dynamic mode, a degree of rear-axle slip is permitted, allowing the driver to adjust the car’s cornering attitude while maintaining confidence to bring it back in line if required.

The ESC system can also be fully disabled, enabling the car’s cornering balance to be managed purely on throttle for a more engaging — dare we say sideways — driving experience.

At the time of writing, pricing for the new Continental GT S and GTC S line-up has yet to be confirmed.