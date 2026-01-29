Goodwood to honour Barry Sheene in all its major events in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

British motorcycle racing legend Barry Sheene will be honoured at all three of Goodwood’s headline motorsport events this year.

Goodwood will honour two-time 500cc World Champion Barry Sheene throughout 2026, marking the first time the venue has celebrated a rider or driver across all three of its headline events.

The tribute will run across the 83rd Members’ Meeting (April 18–19), the Festival of Speed (July 9–12) and the Goodwood Revival (September 18–20), reflecting Sheene’s enduring impact on motorcycle racing.

Sheene claimed 23 Grand Prix victories and back-to-back world titles in 1976 and 1977, becoming one of the sport’s most recognisable figures during the 1970s. He was also a long-time supporter of Goodwood and regularly attended its events. In 2002, he won the Lennox Cup motorcycle race at the Goodwood Revival in what proved to be his final competitive appearance before his death in March 2003. The race was later renamed the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy.

The 2026 celebrations will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Sheene’s first world championship title and will feature prominently across all three events.

At the Members’ Meeting, up to 30 500cc Grand Prix motorcycles from between 1974 and 1984 are expected to take to the circuit, including machines raced by Sheene and his contemporaries. The event will also feature a tribute to 1976 Formula One World Champion James Hunt, highlighting the motorsport landscape of the era.

The Festival of Speed will showcase 10 significant motorcycles from Sheene’s career, with his son, Freddie Sheene, set to ride several of them during the hill climb. The programme will conclude at the Goodwood Revival, where Sheene’s championship-winning machines will appear on track ahead of the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy race.

Further details of the tribute are expected to be announced in the coming months.