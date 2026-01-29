Hyundai to recall about 569,000 SUVs in US over faulty air bags

Motoring

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,576 Palisade sports utility vehicles in the US over improper deployment of side curtain airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

NHTSA said the side curtain airbags for third-row occupants in these SUVs may deploy improperly in a crash, adding that the remedy is under development.

NHTSA said that the air bags involved in the recalls were supplied to Hyundai by Sweden’s Autoliv, which is the world’s largest producer of air bags and seatbelts.

Separately, Hyundai will also recall an additional 41,651 vehicles in the US over an instrument panel display failure, which will be fixed through a software update, the regulator said.

