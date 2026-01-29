New Volvo ES90 coming to SA with three model variants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volvo’s all-new ES90 electric sedan is set to make its South African debut in the first quarter of 2026, bringing cutting-edge EV technology and Scandinavian luxury to local roads.

Revealed internationally in March last year, the ES90 combines a fastback silhouette with a raised ride height and elevated driving position. Its upward-opening rear hatch adds a practical touch, while the front sports the Swedish brand’s signature “Thor’s Hammer” headlights.

At the rear, C-shaped LED taillights are complemented by LEDs in the rear window, creating distinctive welcome and farewell light sequences. Standard 20-inch alloy wheels are offered, with 21- and 22-inch options available. The sedan also boasts a claimed drag coefficient of just 0.25 Cd.

The sedan features a raised ride height and fastback-inspired profile. (Supplied)

Three trim levels will be available in South Africa, starting with the entry-level Core. Generously equipped, it includes four-zone climate control with an advanced air quality system, a panoramic glass roof, eco-friendly Nordico upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats with heating and two-way lumbar support.

Infotainment is powered by Google built-in on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform with 5G connectivity, featuring a nine-inch driver display, head-up display, and 14.5-inch central touchscreen with smartphone mirroring. Additional features include a rear parking camera, park pilot assist, powered tailgate, and rain-sensing wipers.

The minimalist interior is highly digitised. (Volvo )

Safety remains a priority on the Core, with a full suite of driver assistance systems: adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping aid, run-off road mitigation, collision avoidance, and driver monitoring. Passive safety is comprehensive, including front and side airbags, a driver knee airbag, inflatable curtains, whiplash protection, side impact airbags, and ISOFIX anchors for the rear seats.

The ES90 Plus mid-tier model adds further luxury and convenience. It introduces an advanced air purification system, optional ventilated Nordico or Nappa leather upholstery in multiple colours, four-way lumbar support, front seat cushion extensions, and optional rear seat ventilation. The cabin also benefits from enhanced ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control with Pilot Assist, a power-adjustable steering column (manual in Core), and an optional 360° parking camera. Birch or light ash décor trims can also be spliced into the cabin for a distinctive look.

A panoramic roof is standard from the Core model up. (Volv)

At the top of the range, the ES90 Ultra delivers maximum luxury. Standard features include tinted windows, an electrochromic panoramic roof, laminated side and rear glass, and soft-close power-release doors. Inside, Volvo’s premium Zinc Tailored Wool Blend upholstery graces the cabin. Front seats feature adjustable side support and massage functions, while rear passengers enjoy a power recliner and luxury armrest. Other highlights include HD headlamps with a cleaning function and a 360° parking camera for easier manoeuvring in tight urban environments.

Powering the ES90 is Volvo’s latest 800V electric system, designed for faster charging, improved efficiency, and enhanced performance compared with the previous 400V setup. The flagship twin-motor model offers all-wheel drive and a 106kWh battery, delivering a claimed WLTP range of up to 700km. Using a 350kW fast charger, the battery can gain up to 300km of range in just 10 minutes.

Further details, including pricing, availability, and additional powertrain options, will be announced closer to launch, with the ES90 initially offered exclusively in Ultra specification.