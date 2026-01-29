Motoring

Suzuki overtakes Nissan as Japan’s third-largest carmaker

Suzuki reported a 1.4% rise in global sales to about 3.3-million cars last year

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Suzuki overtook Nissan as Japan’s third-biggest carmaker in 2025. (Tomohiro Ohsumi)

Suzuki overtook Nissan as Japan’s third-biggest carmaker in 2025, sales data released by the two companies showed on Thursday, the first time in more than a decade that Suzuki has outsold Nissan during a calendar year.

Suzuki reported a 1.4% rise in global sales to about 3.3-million cars last year, while Nissan sold 3.2- million vehicles, down 4.4% from a year earlier.

Both companies trailed Toyota, which reported record sales of 10.5-million Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, and Honda, which saw sales slip by 7.5% over the period to 3.5-million vehicles.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Toyota retains top carmaker crown in 2025 with record global sales

2

Khumalo drops WhatsApp chats to prove SAPS infiltration by ‘Big Five’ cartel

3

UCT student sells ice so she can afford to stay in class

4

JONATHAN JANSEN |Why more South African children will die in taxis on their way to school

5

TB bacteria use body’s own defences to survive, UCT study finds

Related Articles