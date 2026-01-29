Tobias Sühlmann replaces Michael Mauer as head of Porsche design

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche has appointed Tobias Sühlmann as its new head of design. He succeeds Michael Mauer, who has been responsible for Porsche design for more than two decades.

Sühlmann, who studied at the University of Applied Sciences in Pforzheim, Germany, arrives at Porsche directly from McLaren, where he was chief design officer since 2023. Before that he worked at Volkswagen and Bentley, where he contributed to the design of the limited-run Batur.

He also had stints at Bugatti and Aston Martin before joining McLaren.

‘Generational change’

“With this change, Porsche is undergoing a generational change,“ said Porsche CEO Michael Leiters.

”The outgoing head, Michael Mauer, shaped an era at Porsche. Together with his team he has carefully brought the iconic design of the 911 into the modern era and at the same time unmistakably transferred the Porsche design DNA to new model series.

“I have known Michael for many years and appreciate him as an excellent professional and extraordinary personality. His work has shaped the style of the Porsche brand and will remain visible in the future. We thank him for his outstanding work and wish him all the best for the future,” said Leiters.

Mauer began his career at Porsche in 2004 after effecting his artistry at Mercedes-Benz, Smart and Saab. He was responsible for the revision of the Cayenne, the new Panamera and the 918 Spyder.

“In view of Porsche’s strategic realignment, now is a good time to bring new perspectives to the design as well,” said Mauer. “It was a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to help shape and develop Porsche’s design philosophy over such a long period of time.”