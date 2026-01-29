Waymo to launch robotaxis in London by late 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Waymo has grown slowly but steadily over the years in the US despite tough regulations and expensive technology.

US robotaxi company Waymo said on Wednesday it was aiming to launch its fully driverless ride-hailing service in London by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company, a unit of Google parent Alphabet, has grown slowly but steadily over the years in the US despite tough regulations and expensive technology, enabling it to look at scaling up its presence abroad.

Ben Loewenstein, head of policy and government affairs for the UK and Europe at Waymo, set out the timeline at a briefing in London. The firm had previously said the launch was due in 2026.

The British government, which has said it is keen to position the UK as a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, is working on a regulatory framework to ensure it can be rolled out safely on British roads.

It estimates the sector could create 38,000 jobs and unlock the potential of an industry estimated to be worth up to £42bn (about R797.57bn) to the UK economy by 2035.

Waymo’s expansion plans also come at a time when artificial intelligence has heated up investor interest and amid tough competition in the market, with Uber-backed start-up Wayve expected to launch in London this year.

Its major competitor, Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has predicted millions of its robotaxis will be on the roads by the end of 2026. The electric-vehicle maker deployed its first-ever driverless cabs in the US last June.

Reuters